Top 10 adrenaline-filled South Indian movies to stream on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
| Apr 14, 2024
Ratsasan is a gripping psychological thriller about a cop and a teacher who team up to track down a serial killer. On Hotstar.
Vikram Vedha, a crime thriller that revolves around the conflict between a police officer and a notorious gangster. On Hotstar.
Kaithi is another action-packed thriller where a recently released prisoner finds himself caught up in a drug raid. On Sony Liv.
Goodachari is a spy story that follows an undercover agent's mission to uncover a terrorist plot. On Prime Video.
U-Turn, a supernatural thriller about a journalist investigating mysterious deaths occurring at a particular U-turn on a road. On Zee5.
Drishyam is a crime thriller about a father's efforts to protect his family after they become prime suspects in a murder investigation. On YouTube.
Kuruthi unfolds over the course of a night when a group of individuals confronts their beliefs and fears. On Prime Video.
Forensic is a gripping thriller about a forensic expert's pursuit of a serial killer. On Netflix.
Kavaludaari, a neo-noir thriller that revolves around a traffic policeman's investigation into a decades-old unsolved case. On Prime Video.
Lucia is about a man who starts to experience a new reality through his dreams. On Sun NXT.
