Top 10 adventure movies to watch on Netflix

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024

Uncharted adapted from the video game, stars Tom Holland in a quest for a legendary treasure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in an action film, with a morally ambiguous storyline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Red Notice features Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot in a humorous adventure as they chase a priceless artifact.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Adam Project follows Adam who travels back in time to save his wife and encounters his younger self.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Finding Ohana is an example of a modern-day adventure involving treasure hunting in Oahu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Batman goes against the Joker in a psychological battle in the movie The Dark Knight praised for Heath Ledger's performance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Enola Holmes portrays Sherlock Holmes' sister solving mysteries and offers a fresh take on detective stories.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Galaxy Quest follows actors mistaken for real space heroes by aliens, now they must save the world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Old Guard features immortal warriors protecting humanity as they face threats when their secret is exposed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

21 Jump Street sees two undercover cops going back to high school, blending teen and buddy cop movie elements.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 weirdest movies on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT that'll make you go WTH

 

 Find Out More