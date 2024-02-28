Top 10 adventure movies to watch on Netflix
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024
Uncharted adapted from the video game, stars Tom Holland in a quest for a legendary treasure.
The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in an action film, with a morally ambiguous storyline.
Red Notice features Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot in a humorous adventure as they chase a priceless artifact.
The Adam Project follows Adam who travels back in time to save his wife and encounters his younger self.
Finding Ohana is an example of a modern-day adventure involving treasure hunting in Oahu.
Batman goes against the Joker in a psychological battle in the movie The Dark Knight praised for Heath Ledger's performance.
Enola Holmes portrays Sherlock Holmes' sister solving mysteries and offers a fresh take on detective stories.
Galaxy Quest follows actors mistaken for real space heroes by aliens, now they must save the world.
The Old Guard features immortal warriors protecting humanity as they face threats when their secret is exposed.
21 Jump Street sees two undercover cops going back to high school, blending teen and buddy cop movie elements.
