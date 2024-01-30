Top 10 Ajay Devgn films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more OTT

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2024

2024 is going to be special for Ajay Devgn with movies like Maidaan, Singham Again and more. Before these, check out his best films on OTT.

Drishyam is a suspenseful thriller about a desperate father protecting his family. It is on Netflix.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh is a powerful biopic of the iconic Indian freedom fighter in which Ajay played the lead role. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Omkara was an adaptation of a Shakespearean play in the Indian underworld, exploring love, betrayal, and revenge. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Company, the 2002 crime drama tracing the rise and fall of a Mumbai don featuring Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi is on Zee5.

Ajay gave a phenomenal performance in the movie Gangaajal while playing the role of a righteous cop fighting for justice. It is on Zee5.

Khakee was yet another gripping police drama with an ensemble cast in which Ajay Devgn proved his mettle as an acto. It is on JioCinema.

Tanhaji is a historical action epic about a Maratha warrior fighting against the. Mughal Empire. The role of Tanhaji was played by Ajay. It is on Disney+ Hotstar.

Singham was the movie that marked the start of the iconic cop drama universe. Ajay will soon be seen in the third instalment of the series, Singham Again.

Timeless romantic drama with a love triangle Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was one of the few romance movies of Ajay Devgn. Watch it on JioCinema.

Stylish and captivating Gangster saga, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai featured Devgn is a must watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

