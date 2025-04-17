Padman to Rustom; TOP 10 Akshay Kumar films to watch on OTT before Kesari 2 releases
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 17, 2025
Kesari (Prime Video)- Kesari is a war drama about Havaldar Ishar Singh, who leads 21 Sikh soldiers in a war against Afghan tribesmen during 1897
Airlift (JioHotstar, Prime Video)- Airlift follows a businessman who leads the daring evacuation of 170,000 Indians stranded in Kuwait during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait
Baby (JioHotstar, Prime Video)- Baby follows an elite Indian counter-intelligence team led by Ajay Singh Rajput as they race to thwart deadly terrorist plots against India
Rustom (Zee5)- A naval officer returns to find his wife’s affair, then becomes prime suspect in a murder amid court battles, love, betrayal, and conspiracy
Gold (YouTube)- Tapan Das, a flawed and stubborn hockey manager, unites a fractured team to lead India to its first Olympic gold, overcoming turmoil and doubt
Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty (Amazon Prime): An off-duty army officer’s vacation turns deadly as he must hunt down a sleeper cell network to save Mumbai from catastrophic bomb blasts
Naam Shabana (Zee5, Netflix): After personal loss, a skilled woman joins covert ops and transforms her quest for vengeance into a high-stakes mission against global crime
Mission Mangal (JioHotstar): A team of Indian scientists must battle personal and professional odds to launch the country’s first satellite to Mars on a shoestring budget
Bell Bottom (Prime Video): A brilliant RAW agent leads a daring operation beyond the borders to outsmart hijackers and rescue hostages from a mid-air crisis
Padman (Zee5, Netflix): An inventor risks ridicule and loss to revolutionize rural India’s menstrual hygiene with affordable sanitary pads and break taboos
