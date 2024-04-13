Top 10 Amazon Prime Video original web series to stream

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2024

The Boys is a dark comedy web series that flips the script, putting vigilantes against corrupt superheroes.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a period dramedy set in 1950s New York City, following a housewife who reinvents herself as a stand-up comedian.

Breathe: Into the Shadows is a dark gritty series about a father who takes extreme measures to save his kidnapped daughter.

Fleabag is a dark comedy told from the perspective of a complex and unreliable narrator named Fleabag.

The Expanse is a sci-fi drama set hundreds of years in the future, where humanity has colonized the solar system.

Bosch follows Harry Bosch, a jaded but brilliant detective working in the LAPD's Homicide division.

Big Girls Don’t Cry is a recent drama series about a group of girls at a hostel set in the hills.

Catastrophe is a dark comedy about an Irish woman and an American man whose romance leads to an unexpected pregnancy.

Reacher follows Jack Reacher, a retired military police officer who investigates a conspiracy in a small town.

Sneaky Pete is a crime drama about a con artist who assumes the identity of his estranged friend to hide from a gangster.

