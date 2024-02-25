Top 10 animated American sit-coms on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
BoJack Horseman follows a washed-up TV star struggling with addiction and depression, delivering dark humor and relatable characters. On Netflix.
The Simpsons is an American take on a dysfunctional family, satirizing life combined with yellow-hued hilarity. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Family Guy collides with pop culture in this outrageous animated family. On Disney+ Hotstar.
South Park combines current events with a crude wit which will equally make you laugh and gasp at the same time. On Prime Video.
Bob's Burgers follows a quirky family serving up laughs with their unique burger creations. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Archer revolves around an incompetent spy with a silver tongue delivering action, quotable lines, and side-splitting chaos. On Netflix.
Buckle up for mind-bending sci-fi adventures with a grandpa-grandson duo in Rick and Morty. On Netflix.
Futurama is the story of a pizza boy who wakes up in future, filled with clever jokes, and unforgettable characters. On Disney+ Hotstar.
King of the Hill is a realistic portrayal of middle-class life with humor and insightful social commentary. On Disney+ Hotstar.
An alien leads a dysfunctional family in outrageous adventures filled with dark humor, in American Dad! on Disney+ Hotstar.
