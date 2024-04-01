Top 10 anthology web series on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 01, 2024
American Horror Story, the legendary anthology series spanning eleven seasons with diverse horror themes. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities is Del Toro's chilling anthology on Netflix featuring eight tales with unique directors. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Love Death + Robots, an anthology on Netflix that blends in sci-fi and horror with diverse animation styles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
True Detective is a crime drama depicting the lives of law enforcement officers tackling gruesome crimes, with standout. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alfred Hitchcock Presents is an old classic anthology series spanning ten seasons with suspenseful stories covering crime, horror, and drama.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fargo is an anthology crime thriller with four distinct chapters, known for its gripping storylines and memorable villains. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Modern Love is an Amazon Original rom-com anthology exploring different facets of love in relatable half-hour stories.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Modern Love anthology series have also recieved Indian twist to it as Modern Love Chennai and other titles on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Sinner is a crime anthology following a detective unraveling murder mysteries, offering a unique perspective by revealing the killer upfront. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ghost Stories on Netflix follows four different stories with each of them directed by a different director. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 highest-rated Marvel movies as per IMDb
Find Out More