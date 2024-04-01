Top 10 anthology web series on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2024

American Horror Story, the legendary anthology series spanning eleven seasons with diverse horror themes. On Hotstar.

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities is Del Toro's chilling anthology on Netflix featuring eight tales with unique directors. On Netflix.

Love Death + Robots, an anthology on Netflix that blends in sci-fi and horror with diverse animation styles.

True Detective is a crime drama depicting the lives of law enforcement officers tackling gruesome crimes, with standout. On Jio Cinema.

Alfred Hitchcock Presents is an old classic anthology series spanning ten seasons with suspenseful stories covering crime, horror, and drama.

Fargo is an anthology crime thriller with four distinct chapters, known for its gripping storylines and memorable villains. On Prime Video.

Modern Love is an Amazon Original rom-com anthology exploring different facets of love in relatable half-hour stories.

The Modern Love anthology series have also recieved Indian twist to it as Modern Love Chennai and other titles on Prime Video.

The Sinner is a crime anthology following a detective unraveling murder mysteries, offering a unique perspective by revealing the killer upfront. On Netflix.

Ghost Stories on Netflix follows four different stories with each of them directed by a different director. On Netflix.

