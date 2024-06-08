Top 10 anti-hero Korean dramas to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 08, 2024
The Devil Judge follows an unconventional judge who seeks justice in his own way, often resorting to controversial methods. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vincenzo, a dark comedy featuring a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who seeks revenge on those who wronged him. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stranger features a prosecutor who is not afraid to challenge authority and confront corruption within the legal system. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Secret Forest 2, continuation of the Stranger series, this drama delves deeper into political corruption and features characters who operate in morally gray areas.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bad Guys follows a detective forms a team of criminals to catch other criminals, showcasing morally ambiguous characters. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Save Me is a thriller that follows a group of young men who become involved in a cult and the lengths they go to escape its clutches. On Viki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Defendant revolves around a prosecutor who is wrongfully accused of murder, and he must navigate the corrupt legal system to clear his name. On Viki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kingdom features characters who grapple with moral dilemmas and make decisions that blur the lines between heroism and villainy. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Squid Game, a psychological thriller revolves around a game show where contestants must outwit each other to win money. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Satyabhama, Best Telugu cop thrillers on Prime Video and other OTT
Find Out More