Top 10 anti-romantic movies on Prime Video, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 07, 2024
Marriage Story portrays the complexities of a deteriorating marriage, featuring stellar performances by Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gone Girl offers a dark and twisted thriller, diverging from typical romantic movie expectations. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
(500) Days of Summer challenges traditional romantic tropes by examining memory and accountability in relationships. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind explores the consequences of erasing memories of past relationships. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Her presents a futuristic tale of love between a man and his AI virtual assistant, delving into themes of loneliness and longing. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Phantom Thread showcases an unconventional romance between a dressmaker and his muse, marked by tension and restraint. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
High Fidelity follows a record store owner's introspective journey through his past break-ups, with John Cusack in the lead role. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Star is Born navigates the complexities of fame, addiction, and trauma within a romantic relationship. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amour portrays the devastating effects of aging and illness on a couple's love. On Apple TV.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Trouble Every Day is an erotic horror film that subverts romantic expectations with its disturbing narrative. On Apple TV.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 highly controversial South Indian movies that you can watch online
Find Out More