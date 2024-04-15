Top 10 award-winning Hindi short films on YouTube to start off your week
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 15, 2024
Khamakha is a story set on a state transport bus where differences between a city man and a villager girl become evident.
Adheen looks into what really is the definition of love in a family setting.
PuranaPyaar chronicles a new-age love story between two elderly individuals, showcasing romance in the later stages of life.
Ek Choti Si Ego focuses on the enduring emotions between an ex-husband and ex-wife.
Work From Home explores the challenges faced by a couple during the lockdown, revealing cracks in their relationship.
Haircut is a straightforward story about a man seeking a simple haircut.
Destiny is a romantic comedy emphasizing the importance of not taking rejections personally.
Makeover addresses societal pressures around beauty and self-perception.
Baatein, an emotional journey with an unlikely friendship, touching upon deep fears and life-altering conversations.
Two Things is about a woman who shares her past with her US-based fiancé, leading to revelations about her present.
