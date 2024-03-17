Top 10 award-winning Indian movies that you can watch on Netflix

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024

Darlings stars Alia Bhatt as she attempts to take revenge against her volatile husband.

Lust Stories 2 sees four directors with their own takes on sex, desire and lust in form of a short film.

Gangubai Kathiawadi follows the real story of a Gangubai, once sold to a brothel but eventually rose through and ended up leading the underworld.

Vadh is a thriller story of a retired school teacher in heavy debt who takes a daring step.

Thar is a tale of a cop trying his best to prove his worth in the rotten underbelly of the town

Ludo also follows 4 different stories that eventually intertwine in a game of fate.

The Elephant Whisperers is a heartwarming story of a couple who dedicate their whole life to the service of elephants.

Bulbbul is a horror movie following supernatural murders that plague the village.

Mom is the story of a biology teacher who alongside a detective does her best to take revenge for her step-daughter.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the second iteration of the horror comedy that the fans and critics loved.

