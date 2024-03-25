Top 10 banned movies you can now watch on YouTube, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 25, 2024
Black Friday movie on Disney+Hotstar is about the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts and the shocking investigation that followed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Water was banned by the censor board but you can watch on YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Angry Indian Goddesses is now available on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gandu on Netflix was banned due to abusive language.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fire on YouTube is about homosexuality.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Loev on Netflix is a story about gay couple.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Inshallah Football can be watched on YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Parzania on Disney+Hotstar is about Gujarat riots that took place.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kissa Kursi Ka on YouTube is a political drama.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Un-Freedom on Netflix is a story of a lesbian couple.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Maamla Legal Hai, 3 Body Problem and more: Top 10 trending web series on Netflix in India
Find Out More