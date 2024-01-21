Top 10 beautiful slice-of-life animations to watch on Prime Video, Crunchyroll, and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2024
Clannad follows a high schooler named Tomoya connects with girls facing personal battles, and navigating adult life in an emotional sequel. On Apple TV.
Girls' Last Tour is the story of two girls who find beauty and humor in a desolate post-apocalyptic world. On Prime Video.
Aria takes place in Neo-Venezia, a gorgeous city on the planet Aqua with fantastical touches. On YouTube.
Azumanga Daioh is a slice of life with realistic and hilarious high school antics with unforgettable personalities. On YouTube.
Nichijou comes with an absurd humor that reigns supreme in this slice-of-life sitcom filled with quirky characters. On Crunchyroll.
Mushi-Shi follows a wandering expert who studies Mushi which are ethereal beings that impact the world in profound ways. On Crunchyroll.
Rin and her newfound friend embrace the peace and beauty of solo camping adventures in Laid-Back Camp on Prime Video.
Silver Spoon follows the City boy Yuugo learns the realities and rewards of farm life at an agricultural high school. On Crunchyroll.
Non-Non Biyori is a cozy anime following rural life unfolding at a gentle pace for five girls, including a newcomer from the city. On Prime Video.
Barakamon is about a hotheaded calligrapher who finds healing and community on a tranquil island getaway. On Prime Video.
