Top 10 beginner-friendly Korean Dramas streaming on Netflix
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 23, 2024
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo revolves around a college weightlifter who juggles her athletic career with her love life.
Business Proposal, an office worker goes on a blind date in place of her wealthy friend, but ends up meeting the CEO of her company.
A South Korean paraglider accidentally lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean soldier, in Crash Landing on You.
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon follows a woman with superhuman strength uses her powers to fight crime and protect her loved ones.
Hometown Cha Cha Cha is the story of a dentist who moves to a seaside village and starts a new life, where she meets a charming handyman.
What's Wrong With Secretary Kim follows a narcissistic vice president who struggles to cope after his perfect secretary decides to quit.
Five doctors who have been friends since medical school navigate the ups and downs of their personal and professional lives in Hospital Playlist.
Goblin: The Great and Lonely God is about a centuries-old goblin who is cursed with immortality and can only end his life by finding a human bride.
Descendants of the Sun follows a South Korean army captain who falls in love with a doctor.
Twenty Five Twenty One is the story of two teenagers navigating friendship, love, and chasing their dreams amidst a financial crisis.
