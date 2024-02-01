Top 10 best action comedy movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT for perfect dose of entertainment
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2024
Boss starring Akshay Kumar has funny dialogues and amazing action. Check it out on Netflix.
Saif Ali Khan, Vir Das and other celebs starrer Go Goa Gone was loved. The zombie movie is on JioCinema.
Akshay and Deepika starrer Chandni Chowk To China is a time pass binge watch movie. It is on YouTube.
Allu Arjun starrer DJ is one of the most stylish action comedy movies ever. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Hello Brother starring Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan will make you nostalgic.
The songs, the comedy and the action are all perfect. Don't miss out on romance either. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Hot Fuzz stars Simon Pegg, Nick Forst in key roles. It will leave you ROFL. Watch it on Mx Player.
Jigarthanda is about a budding filmmaker wanting to make a movie on a gangster. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker's Rush Hour is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.
The Nice Guys stars Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe. It is one Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV.
The Other Guys stars Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. It is on Amazon Prime Video and is available to rent on Zee5.
