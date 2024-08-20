Top 10 best action films of 2024 to watch on Netflix, JioCinema and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 20, 2024
Dune Part 2 on JioCinema is about Paul Atreidas and his alliance with the Fremen of Arrakis in their battle against House Harkonnen.
Deadpool and Wolverine on Disney Plus Hotstar is a Marvel superhero film.
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare on Prime Video will keep you hooked to the screens with its action.
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong. Watch on Prime Video.
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes streaming on Apple TV+ is a sequel to War for the Planet of the Apes which was released in 2017.
The Beekeeper streaming on Prime Video is about a former operative.
Civil War will leave you impressed with its storyline and plot. Watch on Prime Video.
The Fall Guy stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the main roles. On Amazon Prime Video.
Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel and stars Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley and more stars. Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a post-apocalytic film directed by George Miller. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Thanks For Reading!
