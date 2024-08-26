Top 10 best action thrillers with highest IMDb rating to watch on Prime Video
Janhvi Sharma
| Aug 26, 2024
K.G.F: Chapter 1 is about Rocky who infiltrates the mines and rises in the game. Got 8 ratings.
Kaithi is about Tamil Nadu police seizing drugs consignment from a gang. With 8.4 ratings.
Pulp Fiction with 8.9 ratings, the series cast Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, and others.
Inglourious Basterds is a story about two assassination plots collide. With 8.4 ratings.
Memento with 8.4 ratings is about an insurance investigator who suffers from anterograde amnesia.
Jackie Brown with 7.5 ratings is about a flight attendant with a criminal past.
Hindustani with 8.1 ratings is a tamil film starring Kamal Haasan in dual roles.
Fight Club with 8.8 ratings is a story about white-collar worker suffering from insomnia.
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is a story about three gunslingers who try to find a hidden treasure. With 8.8 ratings.
The Crazies got 6.1 ratings is a story about military attempts to contain a manmade combat virus.
The Night of the Iguana with 7.6 ratings is a story about ostracized Episcopal clergyman who takes women on a tour of the Mexican coast.
