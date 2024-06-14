Top 10 best alien and space documentaries streaming on Netflix

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2024

Alien Worlds, a four-episode series that combines science and speculative fiction to imagine what life might be like on other planets.

Top Secret UFO Projects Declassified delves into various government UFO programs and declassified documents, exploring conspiracies.

Connected: The Hidden Science of Everything explores how universe is connected to each other, from bird migrations to galactic distances.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch follows Utah ranch known for decades of reported UFO activity and strange occurrences.

The UnXplained with William Shatner explores a wide range of unexplained phenomena, including UFOs and ancient mysteries.

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens is a short documentary following John Shepherd, who spent decades trying to contact aliens through music transmissions.

Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know covers scientists' efforts to capture the first image of a black hole and Stephen Hawking's theories.

Unsolved Mysteries includes episodes on unexplained phenomena, such as a 1994 mass sighting of mysterious lights over Lake Michigan.

Ancient Apocalypse searching for evidence of lost advanced cultures in acient sits and civilizations.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared examines the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, exploring official investigations and conspiracy theories.

