Top 10 best Alien invasion movies to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 05, 2024
Signs on Hotstar follows a family on a Pennsylvania farm who encounter alien crop circles and face an imminent invasion in their secluded home.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Quiet Place on Netflix stars John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as parents surviving in silence to avoid sound-sensitive aliens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cloverfield on Prime Video, a handheld camera captures friends navigating New York City during a massive creature attack.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Arrival on Prime Video stars Amy Adams playing a linguist decoding an alien language to understand their purpose.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Mist on Prime Video revolves around a small town enveloped by a deadly mist filled with monstrous creatures.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Invasion on YouTube follows a psychiatrist discovering an alien spore turning people into emotionless beings after a space shuttle crash.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Annihilation on Netflix stars Natalie Portman who leads a team into a mutated zone called The Shimmer, encountering strange phenomena.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The War of the Worlds on Jio Cinema stars Tom Cruise as a father who is trying to protect his children from the alien-invaded Earth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Edge of Tomorrow on Netflix also stars Tom Cruise who gets stuck in a time loop and uses it to his advantage to fight against aliens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Indian multi-lingual movies to watch on OTT
Find Out More