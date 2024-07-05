Top 10 best Alien invasion movies to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT

Signs on Hotstar follows a family on a Pennsylvania farm who encounter alien crop circles and face an imminent invasion in their secluded home.

A Quiet Place on Netflix stars John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as parents surviving in silence to avoid sound-sensitive aliens.

Cloverfield on Prime Video, a handheld camera captures friends navigating New York City during a massive creature attack.

Arrival on Prime Video stars Amy Adams playing a linguist decoding an alien language to understand their purpose.

The Mist on Prime Video revolves around a small town enveloped by a deadly mist filled with monstrous creatures.

The Invasion on YouTube follows a psychiatrist discovering an alien spore turning people into emotionless beings after a space shuttle crash.

Annihilation on Netflix stars Natalie Portman who leads a team into a mutated zone called The Shimmer, encountering strange phenomena.

The War of the Worlds on Jio Cinema stars Tom Cruise as a father who is trying to protect his children from the alien-invaded Earth.

Edge of Tomorrow on Netflix also stars Tom Cruise who gets stuck in a time loop and uses it to his advantage to fight against aliens.

