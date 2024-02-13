Top 10 best book to screen adaptations to watch on Netflix, JioCinema and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy was adapted J.R.R. Tolkien's epic fantasy novel of the same name. On JioCinema.
Harry Potter Series is based on J.K. Rowling's immensely popular book series and became a fan favourite. On JioCinema.
2 States is a romantic drama based on Chetan Bhagat's novel about cultural clashes in a relationship. On JioCinema.
Famous comedy-drama, 3 Idiots is loosely based on Chetan Bhagat's Five Point Someone. On Prime Video.
Adapted from Chetan Bhagat's The 3 Mistakes of My Life, Kai Po Che! is a story of friendship and cricket. On Netflix.
The Godfather, a masterpiece in the cinema world is adapted from Mario Puzo's novel. On Prime Video.
To Kill a Mockingbird is based on Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. On Prime Video.
Haider was Vishal Bhardwaj's adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet but set in Kashmir. On Netflix. 3
Devdas was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic tale. On JioCinema.
Based on Stephen King's novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, The Shawshank Redemption. On Prime Video.
