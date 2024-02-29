Top 10 best comedy movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT for a hearty laugh

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024

3 Idiots on Prime Video is a cult classic comedy films about friends.

Jigarthanda DoubleX on Netflix will take you back in 70s era.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Disney+Hotstar is a must watch for a perfect start.

Welcome on Prime Video will leave you rooling on the floor in laughter.

Fukrey 3 on Amazon Prime Video will tickle your funny bones.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is a perfect rom-com that will leave you laughing hard till your cry on Netflix.

Hera Pheri starring Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty is can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. 

Golmaal Fun Unlimited on Disney+Hotstar will make you laugh out loud.

Dhol on Prime Video is yet another comedy films.

Dhamaal on Prime Video will give you a stomach ache.

