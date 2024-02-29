Top 10 best comedy movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT for a hearty laugh
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024
3 Idiots on Prime Video is a cult classic comedy films about friends.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jigarthanda DoubleX on Netflix will take you back in 70s era.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Disney+Hotstar is a must watch for a perfect start.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Welcome on Prime Video will leave you rooling on the floor in laughter.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fukrey 3 on Amazon Prime Video will tickle your funny bones.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bareilly Ki Barfi is a perfect rom-com that will leave you laughing hard till your cry on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hera Pheri starring Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty is can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Golmaal Fun Unlimited on Disney+Hotstar will make you laugh out loud.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhol on Prime Video is yet another comedy films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhamaal on Prime Video will give you a stomach ache.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 advantages of rice water to get Korean glass skin
Find Out More