Top 10 best Disney Plus Hotstar Hindi web series originals to binge watch now
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024
Special Ops follows RAW agent Himmat Singh unravels the mystery of a dangerous terrorist mastermind in this action-packed miniseries.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Great Indian Murder follows the investigation into the murder of a powerful politician's son which keeps you guessing till the very end.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Criminal Justice, a thought-provoking anthology explores the complexities of the Indian justice system through gripping individual stories.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Witness the transformation of a housewife forced to take over a drug cartel in Aarya, an action-packed crime drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hostages is about a hostage situation where a surgeon must operate on a corrupt politician while his family's lives hang in the balance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Out of Love is a well-acted drama exploring the breakdown of a seemingly perfect marriage.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Masoom features a lawyer who must defend his son against a murder accusation in this suspenseful miniseries filled with twists and turns.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Grahan is a dark and disturbing miniseries that delves into the mind of a real-life serial killer, offering a glimpse into the depths of human darkness.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khuda Hafiz is an action thriller series about a lawyer who is out to rescue his kidnapped wife.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Empire is set back in the time of the Mughal Empire following the story of King Babur.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 5 Korean dramas that won't return for second season; binge first seasons on Netflix
Find Out More