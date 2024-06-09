Top 10 best documentaries on Netflix perfect for a Sunday binge

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2024

Our Planet, a visually stunning nature documentary series showcases the diverse habitats of Earth and the unique wildlife they support.

The Last Dance delves into the career of NBA legend Michael Jordan, with a focus on his final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98.

Making a Murderer is a true crime series follows the case of Steven Avery, who was exonerated after 18 years in prison for a wrongful conviction.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is a bizarre and captivating series that documents the world of big cat conservationists and collectors in America.

Wild Wild Country tells the story of the controversial Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and his followers, who built a utopian city in the Oregon desert.

The Social Dilemma explores the dangerous impact of social media on society, featuring interviews with former employees from major tech companies.

American Factory follows the story of a Chinese billionaire who reopens a factory in post-industrial Ohio.

The Keepers investigates the unsolved murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a nun who taught at a Baltimore high school.

13th is a powerful documentary that examines the intersection of race, justice, and mass incarceration in the United States.

My Octopus Teacher is a heartwarming documentary following filmmaker Craig Foster as he develops an extraordinary bond with a wild octopus.

