Top 10 best documentaries on Netflix perfect for a Sunday binge
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 09, 2024
Our Planet, a visually stunning nature documentary series showcases the diverse habitats of Earth and the unique wildlife they support.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Last Dance delves into the career of NBA legend Michael Jordan, with a focus on his final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Making a Murderer is a true crime series follows the case of Steven Avery, who was exonerated after 18 years in prison for a wrongful conviction.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is a bizarre and captivating series that documents the world of big cat conservationists and collectors in America.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Wild Wild Country tells the story of the controversial Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and his followers, who built a utopian city in the Oregon desert.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Social Dilemma explores the dangerous impact of social media on society, featuring interviews with former employees from major tech companies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
American Factory follows the story of a Chinese billionaire who reopens a factory in post-industrial Ohio.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Keepers investigates the unsolved murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a nun who taught at a Baltimore high school.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
13th is a powerful documentary that examines the intersection of race, justice, and mass incarceration in the United States.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Octopus Teacher is a heartwarming documentary following filmmaker Craig Foster as he develops an extraordinary bond with a wild octopus.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Chandu Champion, Bollywood movies about real-life legends of India
Find Out More