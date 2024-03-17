Top 10 best documentaries to watch on Prime Video
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024
Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story Ever Told, offers a comprehensive journey through the history and evolution of Bollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My Name Is Salt follows a family's struggles in extracting salt in the harsh conditions of the Rann of Kutch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An Insignificant Man chronicles Arvind Kejriwal's entry into Indian politics and the challenges he faces as a newcomer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rangbhoomi explores the life and impact of Dadasaheb Phalke, the pioneer of Indian cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Becoming Who I Was tells the story of a Tibetan boy believed to be the reincarnation of a high-ranking Buddhist monk.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katiyabaaz explores electricity theft in Kanpur, India, revealing societal issues and challenges faced by authorities.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
I Am Not Your Negro explores race, history, and James Baldwin's powerful message.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Man on Wire is a thrilling story of a man’s high-wire walk between the Twin Towers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The World Before Your Feet is an uplifting documentary about a man walking every street in New York City.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
American Animals is a library heist movie blending real-life footage and dramatization.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 out-of-this-world space movies to watch on OTT
Find Out More