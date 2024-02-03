Top 10 best enemy to lover Korean dramas on Netflix, Viki and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024
So I Married an Anti-fan follows the story of a reporter becoming a superstar's anti-fan but ends up living with him on a reality show, leading to a surprising romance on Viki.
Suspicious Partner is a mystery drama with an enemies-to-lovers storyline involving trainee Eun Bong-hee and prosecutor Noh Ji-wook. On Netflix.
Combining enemies-to-lovers and fake dating in Love to Hate You, a couple navigates a humorous and lighthearted romance. On Netflix.
Jo Ji-ah pretends to be a humanoid robot, leading to a complex romance with Kim Min-kyu, who has a deadly allergy to humans in I Am Not a Robot. On JioCinema.
Lee Shin-ah pretends to be her boss's fiancée after he fakes amnesia, resulting in a sweet love story amid wild plot twists. Watch Crazy Love on Disney+ Hotstar.
Crash Course in Romance former handball player finds love with maths teacher, exploring serious themes with a heartwarming touch. On Netflix.
Tak Dong-kyung and immortal Myeol-mang strike a deal after a drunken wish, blending humour and drama in their evolving romance. Doom at Your Service on Viki.
Semantic Error is a LGBTQ+ drama with an enemies-to-lovers plot, involving Choo Sang-woo and Jang Jae-young's evolving relationship. On Viki.
Mad For Each Other follows Lee Min-kyung and Noh Hwi-oh's humorous encounters at a psychiatrist's office leading to a heartwarming romance. On Netflix.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, a Dentist with handyman, leading to a prominent enemies-to-lovers story in a village setting. On Netflix.
