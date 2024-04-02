Top 10 best fantasy Korean dramas streaming on Netflix

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2024

Possessed follows a detective and a woman with the ability to communicate with the dead, joining forces to stop a new evil.

Unlock My Boss follows a CEO whose soul gets trapped in a cell phone, leading to bizarre escapades with an unemployed man.

Bring It On, Ghost features a ghost-fighting duo who discovers an evil spirit behind their fates.

Hotel Del Luna revolves around the cursed owner of a hotel for ghosts and her reluctant human manager.

The Uncanny Counter follows a group of demon hunters, with one member possessing supernatural abilities after a possession incident.

Mr. Queen tells the story of a modern man's soul trapped in a Joseon queen's body.

Arthdal Chronicles unfolds in a mythical land driven by political intrigue and love interests.

The King: Eternal Monarch explores parallel worlds as a king and a detective join forces to stop a villain's plan.

Mystic Pop-Up Bar revolves around a cursed woman running a pop-up bar in the Living Realm, helping people and ghosts resolve their grudges.

Alchemy of Souls tells the tale of a forbidden spell switching souls between bodies, leading to unexpected love.

