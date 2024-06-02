Top 10 best fictional Korean dramas to stream on Netflix
Nishant
| Jun 02, 2024
Tale of the Nine-Tailed is a fantasy romance where a nine-tailed fox encounters a TV producer.
Doom at Your Service follows a terminally ill woman who unknowingly makes a contract with a supernatural entity.
Hotel Del Luna is a mystical tale of the owner of a supernatural hotel for spirits featuring a blend of fantasy, romance, and horror.
W - Two Worlds is a unique story where characters navigate the real world and a webtoon universe.
My Roommate is a Gumiho is a charming romance between a 999-year-old gumiho and his human roommate.
Angel’s Last Mission: Love revolves around an angel who helps a blind ballerina find love, featuring themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption.
The King: Eternal Monarch is a visually stunning drama about parallel worlds, romance, and political intrigue,.
Alchemy of Souls follows a sorceress in a blind woman's body and a man from a distinguished lineage embark on an enthralling journey.
Ghost Doctor, a skilled thoracic surgeon who can communicate with ghosts blends medical drama and supernatural intrigue.
A Time Called You follows a grieving woman who gets transported back to high school, where she meets a student resembling her deceased boyfriend.
