Top 10 best franchise movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024
Harry Potter is one of the most loved series ever. It is available on Amazon Prime Video for rent or to JioCinema subscribers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avengers is another successful and popular film franchisee. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lord of the Rings is over 12 hours. It is on JioCinema and can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pirates of the Caribbean starring Johnny Depp will make you want to be a pirate and join his crew. Watch it on Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Bollywood, we have Golmaal series directed by Rohit Shetty. They are on Hotstar, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singham is one of the most popular cop franchise films in Bollywood. It is also directed by Rohit Shetty.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singham is one of the most popular cop franchise films in Bollywood. It is also directed by Rohit Shetty. They are on Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhoom films are also much loved ones by YRF. However, the last film came out in 2013. There is buzz about Dhoom 4 now. The movies are on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Don is also one of the most loved franchises which will be taken over by Ranveer Singh. The films are on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Housefull films often leave everyone in splits of laughter. The series is on ZEE5, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Krrish is the first-ever superhero movie in India. Watch the series starting from Koi Mil Gaya on ZEE5 and rent it out on YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Heri Pheri is added as a bonus. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Welcome series is on Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and ZEE5. Have a good laugh with it. Welcome 3 is in making, BTW!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The third bonus is Munnbhai MBBS. The films are on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 superhit Hindi films to revisit this weekend on Netflix and other OTT platforms
Find Out More