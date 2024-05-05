Top 10 best gothic movies and web series to watch on Netflix and other OTT

Nishant

Wednesday on Netflix is Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams investigates murders at Nevermore Academy.

The Harry Potter Film Series on Jio Cinema is Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter attends Hogwarts and battles dark forces.

Sherlock on Prime Video is Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock Holmes solves cases with Martin Freeman's Dr. Watson.

A Discovery Of Witches on Prime Video, a witch and vampire protect powerful texts at Oxford.

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities on Netflix is an anthology horror series with gothic tales.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor on Netflix is about a governess uncovers dark secrets at Bly estate.

Black Swan on Prime Video, Natalie Portman's dancer faces pressure and rivalry in the ballet world.

Dead Poets Society on Hotstar, Robin Williams inspires students to pursue poetry despite societal expectations.

The Queen's Gambit on Netflix is Anya Taylor-Joy's Beth Harmon who becomes a chess prodigy.

Enola Holmes on Netflix is Millie Bobby Brown's Enola searches for her missing mother.

