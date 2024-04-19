Top 10 best high school K-dramas for teens to watch on Netflix and Viki

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2024

Boys Over Flowers is a fun tale of a poor girl who begins attending high school meant only for elites. It is on Viki.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Weak Hero Class on Viki is a story of a young boy who wages a war against bullies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twenty Five Twenty One is on Netflix. The story is about Na Hee-do who moves school and is a part of fencing team.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Who Are You: School 2015 is on Viki. The story revolves around twin sisters who get separated only to meet again in tough times.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Class of Lies on Viki is a drama about a lawyer who becomes a teacher in order to defend his High School student accused of murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dream High is on Viki and Netflix. It is about students in art school experiences strong bonds of friendship and love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

True Beauty on Netflix is about a girl who puts on makeup to look beautiful in high school. But her friend makes her realise the meaning of true beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At Eighteen is on Viki. A loner who moves to a new high school finally gets out of his shell.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reply 1997 is about a high school reunion with people remembering good times. It is on Viki.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Heirs on Viki. It is about elites in high school and all the drama that follows the lives of privileged.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Article 370, See You In Another Life and more: Top 10 new releases on OTT to fill up your weekend

 

 Find Out More