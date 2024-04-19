Top 10 best high school K-dramas for teens to watch on Netflix and Viki
Nikita Thakkar
| Apr 19, 2024
Boys Over Flowers is a fun tale of a poor girl who begins attending high school meant only for elites. It is on Viki.
Weak Hero Class on Viki is a story of a young boy who wages a war against bullies.
Twenty Five Twenty One is on Netflix. The story is about Na Hee-do who moves school and is a part of fencing team.
Who Are You: School 2015 is on Viki. The story revolves around twin sisters who get separated only to meet again in tough times.
Class of Lies on Viki is a drama about a lawyer who becomes a teacher in order to defend his High School student accused of murder.
Dream High is on Viki and Netflix. It is about students in art school experiences strong bonds of friendship and love.
True Beauty on Netflix is about a girl who puts on makeup to look beautiful in high school. But her friend makes her realise the meaning of true beauty.
At Eighteen is on Viki. A loner who moves to a new high school finally gets out of his shell.
Reply 1997 is about a high school reunion with people remembering good times. It is on Viki.
The Heirs on Viki. It is about elites in high school and all the drama that follows the lives of privileged.
