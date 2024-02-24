Top 10 best highest IMDb rated mystery series to watch on Netflix

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024

The Alienist with 7.7 ratings is about detective and a newspaper illustrator who track down a serial killer who has his eye on young male prostitutes.

Trapped with 8 ratings is about Chief of Police who investigates a murder in a small Icelandic town.

Kohrra with 7.5 ratings is about cops investigating murder mystery.

The Chestnut Man with 7.7 ratings is about detectives Naia Thulin and Mark Hess who try to solve murder investigation with a victim who has a chestnut man doll.

Marcella with 7.4 rating is about former detective who returns to work to solve series of gruesome murders.

The Stranger with 7.3 ratings is about suburban family man who gets into web of secrets when a mysterious stranger unveils truths about people around him.

The Valhalla Murders with 7.1 ratings is about detectives Arnar and Kata who investigate a series of brutal murders.

Black Spot with 7.4 ratings is about Major Laurène Weiss who investigates crimes in a small town.

Bodies with 7.3 ratings is about the discovery of a dead body and how separate detective investigations lead the case.

The Good Cop with 7 ratings is about crime-fighting team who investigates a case.

