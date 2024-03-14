Top 10 best Hindi comedy films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S on Amazon Prime Video is a laugh riot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bheja Fry on YouTube is a must watch for all.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hera Pheri stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in main roles. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Golmaal: Fun Unlimited on JioCinema stars like Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tushar Kapoor and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Coolie No 1 on Disney+Hotstar stars Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro on Amazon Prime Video is one of the best comedy films about two photographer who capture a murder.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Masti is about lives of three married men who indulge in extramarital affair with the same woman. Watch on JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Andaz Apna Apna on Amazon Prime Video is one of the classic cult comedy film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Go Goa Gone on JioCinema is a horror comedy that will leave you laughing hard.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Welcome on JioCinema is among the best comedy film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Aamir Khan birthday: Top 10 of his most entertaining movies to watch on OTT
Find Out More