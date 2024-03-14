Top 10 best Hindi comedy films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S on Amazon Prime Video is a laugh riot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bheja Fry on YouTube is a must watch for all.

Hera Pheri stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in main roles. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited on JioCinema stars like Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tushar Kapoor and more.

Coolie No 1 on Disney+Hotstar stars Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro on Amazon Prime Video is one of the best comedy films about two photographer who capture a murder.

Masti is about lives of three married men who indulge in extramarital affair with the same woman. Watch on JioCinema.

Andaz Apna Apna on Amazon Prime Video is one of the classic cult comedy film.

Go Goa Gone on JioCinema is a horror comedy that will leave you laughing hard.

Welcome on JioCinema is among the best comedy film.

