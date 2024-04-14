Top 10 best Hindi detective movies to watch on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 14, 2024
Talvar was inspired by a real-life double murder case, the film explores the investigation and its impact on the family. On Hotstar.
Manorama Six Feet Under follows a man who gets entangled in a web of lies and corruption after investigating an extramarital affair. On Prime Video.
Kahaani is a pregnant woman’s search for her missing husband in Kolkata. On Jio Cinema.
Talaash follows a cop’s investigation of the murder of a popular actor, with a mysterious woman adding to the complexity. On Netflix.
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, set in the 1940s, this film follows a young detective's first case investigating a missing chemist. On Prime Video.
Badla, a businesswoman is accused of killing her lover, and the film unveils the truth with twists and turns. On Netflix.
Raat Akeli Hai, a police officer investigates the murder of a politician on his wedding night, leading him to a deeper unsolved case. On Netflix.
Haseen Dillruba revolves around the wife of a man who dies in an explosion and becomes the prime suspect. On Netflix.
The Body follows a police inspector’s investigation of a businesswoman's disappeared corpse. On Netflix.
Jagga Jasoos is a musical adventure of a Jagga who goes is on a search for his adoptive father. On Netflix.
