Top 10 best Hindi detective movies to watch on Prime Video and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 14, 2024

Talvar was inspired by a real-life double murder case, the film explores the investigation and its impact on the family. On Hotstar.

Manorama Six Feet Under follows a man who gets entangled in a web of lies and corruption after investigating an extramarital affair. On Prime Video.

Kahaani is a pregnant woman’s search for her missing husband in Kolkata. On Jio Cinema.

Talaash follows a cop’s investigation of the murder of a popular actor, with a mysterious woman adding to the complexity. On Netflix.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, set in the 1940s, this film follows a young detective's first case investigating a missing chemist. On Prime Video.

Badla, a businesswoman is accused of killing her lover, and the film unveils the truth with twists and turns. On Netflix.

Raat Akeli Hai, a police officer investigates the murder of a politician on his wedding night, leading him to a deeper unsolved case. On Netflix.

Haseen Dillruba revolves around the wife of a man who dies in an explosion and becomes the prime suspect. On Netflix.

The Body follows a police inspector’s investigation of a businesswoman's disappeared corpse. On Netflix.

Jagga Jasoos is a musical adventure of a Jagga who goes is on a search for his adoptive father. On Netflix.

