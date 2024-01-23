Top 10 best Hindi dub K-dramas to watch on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024
Itaewon Class follows the story of an Ex-convict who builds a street bar empire while seeking revenge for his father's death. On Netflix.
Sweet Home is an apocalyptic thriller of a troubled teenager fighting off monstrous creatures. On Netflix.
The King: Eternal Monarch is a romantic fantasy of two parallel universes, a king, and a detective working together to protect their worlds. On Netflix.
A Police sketch artist and detective duo team up to solve crimes and uncover conspiracies in Sketch. On Disney+ Hotstar.
The Golden Spoon is a family drama of a child from poverty exchanging fates with a wealthy friend for a week. On Disney+ Hotstar.
When the Weather is Nice is a slow-burn romance between a city escapee and a bookstore owner in the countryside. On Disney+ Hotstar.
A High school student realises she's a character in a comic book and tries to change her fate in Extraordinary You, on JioCinema.
Kairos is a suspenseful thriller about two women across timelines working to save their daughters from kidnappings through phone calls. On JioCinema.
Flower of Evil is a gripping story of a perfect husband hiding a dark secret as a serial killer investigated by his detective wife. On JioCinema.
Identical twins with contrasting lives, swap identities leading to dilemmas. Watch Your Honor on Prime Video.
