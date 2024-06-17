Top 10 best Hindi espionage thriller movies and web series on OTT
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 17, 2024
Raazi revolves around an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. On Prime Video.
Baby film follows a covert operation to eliminate terrorists starring Akshay Kumar. On Hotstar.
Madras Cafe is set against the backdrop of the Sri Lankan Civil War, the film explores secret operations and political conspiracies. On Netflix.
D-Day revolves around a team of Indian intelligence officers planning a covert operation to capture a wanted terrorist. On YouTube.
Bard of Blood, a Netflix original series starring Emraan Hashmi as a former RAW agent who is pulled back into action.
Special OPS streaming on Disney+ Hotstar stars Kay Kay Menon as a RAW agent investigating a series of terrorist attacks.
The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video series starring Manoj Bajpayee as a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer.
The Tiger franchise follows a RAW agent who falls in love with an ISI agent while investigating a mysterious scientist. On Prime Video.
Avrodh: The Siege Within is based on the 2016 surgical strikes, streaming on SonyLIV.
State of Siege: 26/11 is a ZEE5 original series based on the 2008 Mumbai attacks, focusing on the NSG commandos handling a crisis.
