Top 10 best Hollywood horror movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024

The Conjuring on Netflix is a story about paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine.

The Witch on Prime Video is a horror story that will give you sleepless nights.

The Platform on Netflis is about inmates in a vertical prison face terror and how they face challenges.

Mirrors on Netflix is about a man confronts horrifying events that involve haunted mirrors.

The Badabook on Prime Video is about a mother and son tormented by a sinister.

A Quiet Place on Prime Video is about a family navigates a world inhabited by creatures.

The Exercist on Prime Video is about a possessed girl and the preist who tries to save her.

Gerald's Game on Netflix is about Stephen King's novel about a woman trapped during sex game.

The Ring on Prime is about a journalist who investigates a cursed videotape.

Insidious on Netflix is about a family who get surrounded by spirits.

Lights Out on Prime Video is about a supernatural entity possessed her mother.

