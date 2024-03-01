Top 10 best Hollywood horror movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024
The Conjuring on Netflix is a story about paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Witch on Prime Video is a horror story that will give you sleepless nights.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Platform on Netflis is about inmates in a vertical prison face terror and how they face challenges.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mirrors on Netflix is about a man confronts horrifying events that involve haunted mirrors.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Badabook on Prime Video is about a mother and son tormented by a sinister.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Quiet Place on Prime Video is about a family navigates a world inhabited by creatures.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Exercist on Prime Video is about a possessed girl and the preist who tries to save her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gerald's Game on Netflix is about Stephen King's novel about a woman trapped during sex game.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Ring on Prime is about a journalist who investigates a cursed videotape.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Insidious on Netflix is about a family who get surrounded by spirits.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lights Out on Prime Video is about a supernatural entity possessed her mother.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 psychological thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT platforms
Find Out More