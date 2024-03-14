Top 10 best Indian mystery films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024

Tumbbad on Prime Video will surely leave you scared.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maayon on Prime Vodeo is a movie that is filled on suspense.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya is a comedy mystery movie of Naveen Polishetty that you can watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talaash starring Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan can be streamed on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rahasya on ZEE5 is one of the underrated Indian mystery films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kavaludaari is a Kannada movie made by Hemanth Rao which is available on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru is one of the finest Tamil mystery movies on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dristikone on Prime Video is a must watch for all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Dibakar Banerjee in lead roles. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Te3n stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 best Hindi comedy films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and more OTT

 

 Find Out More