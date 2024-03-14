Top 10 best Indian mystery films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024
Tumbbad on Prime Video will surely leave you scared.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maayon on Prime Vodeo is a movie that is filled on suspense.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya is a comedy mystery movie of Naveen Polishetty that you can watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talaash starring Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan can be streamed on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rahasya on ZEE5 is one of the underrated Indian mystery films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kavaludaari is a Kannada movie made by Hemanth Rao which is available on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru is one of the finest Tamil mystery movies on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dristikone on Prime Video is a must watch for all.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Dibakar Banerjee in lead roles. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Te3n stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in main roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 best Hindi comedy films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and more OTT
Find Out More