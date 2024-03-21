Top 10 best Indian Neo noir movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2024

Super Deluxe was said to be the first neo-noir by the Tamil film industry. The movie has three stories playing simultaneously. Watch it on Netflix.

Sriram Raghavan's Badlapur starring Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also falls in neo-noir genre. It is an unnerving revenge drama.

Vikram Vedha is a neo noir action thriller on Disney+Hotstar. A gangster tells a story to a cop that shakes him up.

Dev.D is on Netflix. A man who takes up drugs, alcohol post breakup falls in love again. This time with a prostitute.

Aaranya Kaandam is a gangster drama on Disney+Hotstar. The story revolves around Singaperumal who has grown old but believes that he's still strong.

Manorama Six Feet Under is on Prime Video. The story revolves around a detective hired by a minister's wife to find proof behind an extramarital affair.

Psycho Raman with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal in the lead is an off-beat film about a serial killer thinking the police officer is same as him.

7th Day revolves around a suspended cop who gets into investigation of a twisted case. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

No Smoking is on JioCinema. The film revolves around a chain-smoker who visits a rehab to quit the habit. His family is in threat if he smokes again.

Talaash is a neo-noir film with Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others in the lead. A cop struggles with a high profile case whilst facing family issues.

