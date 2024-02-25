Top 10 best Korean dramas for beginners on Netflix
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
The Glory is a gripping revenge drama featuring Song Hye-kyo seeking vengeance against former schoolmates.
Itaewon Class stars Park Seo-Joon in a wholesome revenge story intertwined with his restaurant business endeavors.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo combines romance, sports, and coming-of-age themes in an endearing narrative.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo follows an autistic savant mastering law, offering a wholesome portrayal of growth and legal intricacies.
Crash Landing on You captivates with its cross-border romance, political conflicts, and balanced mix of comedy and drama.
Bloodhounds stands out for its gritty action sequences reminiscent of iconic Asian action movies.
Sweet Home presents a unique twist on the zombie genre with comic book-inspired visuals and emotional depth.
Extracurricular delivers intense thriller vibes as a student's secret life is jeopardized by blackmail.
Reply 1988 offers a heartfelt portrayal of life and human connection amidst comedic banter and romantic elements.
Boys Over Flowers is one of the famous Korean high school dramas that gives us a glimpse into the classic Korean rich-poor romance trope.
