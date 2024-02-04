Top 10 best Korean reality shows to watch on Netflix, Viki and other OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024

Running Man is a long-running variety show with hilarious games and missions, perfect for fans of comedy and teamwork. On Viki.

Knowing Bros features celebrity interviews with unique twists, featuring skits and games. Available on Viki.

2 Days & 1 Night is a travel adventure featuring celebrities exploring Korea and completing challenges, also on Viki.

Single's Inferno is a captivating dating show where singles try to find love on a deserted island. Filled with romance, strategy, and surprises on Netflix.

Heart Signal is a popular show where strangers live together and their romantic interactions get analyzed by celebrities. On Viki.

Street Woman Fighter is a dance competition showcasing all-female crews battling for supremacy. On Viki.

Sing Again features Masked singers get a second chance to showcase their talent without image burden. On Viki.

Physical: 100 is a gueling physical competition with diverse contestants competing in extreme challenges. Watch on Netflix.

Love is for Suckers is a lighthearted dating show featuring workplace colleagues discovering new feelings. On Viki.

Squid Game based reality show, Squid Game: The Challenge is also available on Netflix.

