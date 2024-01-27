Top 10 best Korean stars that rose to stardom

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2024

From child star to rom-com king, Park Bo-gum and his youthful charm and acting range captivated audiences.

Kim Seon-ho from a late bloomer to heartthrob, Start-Up and Cha-Cha-Cha launched his rise to mega-stardom.

Quirky indie darling to leading lady, Kim Go-eun unique energy and nuanced roles cemented her top actress status.

Song Joong-ki’s charisma with acting chops, Sungkyunkwan Scandal to Vincenzo solidified his leading manpower.

Breakout with The World of the Married, Han So-hee powerful presence and range make her a star to watch.

Singer-songwriter to scene-stealer, Moon Lovers and Hotel del Luna, IU showcased her talent and charm.

Comedic queen with an infectious smile, Yoo Seon-bin’s Strong Woman Do Bong-soon and True Beauty made her a fan favorite.

From early hits like School 2013 to Big Mouth, Lee Jong-suk his leading roles continue to draw viewers.

Jun Ji-hyun became a household name since My Sassy Girl, her iconic performances in Legend of the Blue Sea and Jirisan prove her enduring power.

Park Shin-hye, from a child star to a versatile leading lady, Heartstrings and Doctors cemented her loyal fanbase.

