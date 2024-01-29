Top 10 best Malayalam crime thrillers that will give you the right chills on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2024
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is the story of a newlywed couple whose lives go off the rails after a robbery. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Jana Gana Mana follows a journalist who uncovers political corruption sparking dangerous consequences. On Netflix.
Joji, a son tries to inherit the family’s wealth with the help of a twisted plan. On Prime Video.
Night Drive follows the story of a taxi driver with a mysterious passenger. On Netflix.
Rorschach is the story of a businessman with dissociative identity disorder seeking justice for his past. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Forensic is about a doctor who puts his skills to find a serial killer. On Netflix.
A cop investigates the death of a fellow cop’s death in Iratta on Netflix.
The Teacher follows a gym teacher with a mysterious past that is about to resurface. On Netflix.
Memories follows the story of an alcoholic cop with amnesia investigating bizarre cases. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Pada is an action-packed political thriller about a young man stuck up in a dangerous situation. On Prime Video.
