Top 10 best Malayalam crime thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024
Kurup on Netflix is a story of a longest wanted fugitive Sukumara Kurup.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pada on Amazon Prime Video is about four men holding collector as a hostage.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Memories is about a police officer who is told to solve a serial murder case after his family is killed. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Puthiya Niyamam on Zee5 is about a Kathakali artist seeking revenge on neighbour who raped her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Irul on Netflix is about a couple taking a trip to be trapped by a weird man.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kannur Squad on Disney+Hotstar is about a team of police officers taking on criminal gangs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahadh Faasil's Malik is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Aha TV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cold Case on Aha TV is about a police officer who is tasked to solve the mystery behind a skull.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salute on SonyLiv is about S.I Aravind Karunakaran, a police officer who gets haunted by memories of an old case.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam - the Malayalam version is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sara Tendulkar’s Top 10 best looks that will make your day
Find Out More