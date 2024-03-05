Top 10 best Malayalam crime thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024

Kurup on Netflix is a story of a longest wanted fugitive Sukumara Kurup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pada on Amazon Prime Video is about four men holding collector as a hostage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Memories is about a police officer who is told to solve a serial murder case after his family is killed. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Puthiya Niyamam on Zee5 is about a Kathakali artist seeking revenge on neighbour who raped her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Irul on Netflix is about a couple taking a trip to be trapped by a weird man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kannur Squad on Disney+Hotstar is about a team of police officers taking on criminal gangs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fahadh Faasil's Malik is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Aha TV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cold Case on Aha TV is about a police officer who is tasked to solve the mystery behind a skull.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salute on SonyLiv is about S.I Aravind Karunakaran, a police officer who gets haunted by memories of an old case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam - the Malayalam version is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sara Tendulkar’s Top 10 best looks that will make your day

 

 Find Out More