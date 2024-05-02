Top 10 best Malayalam romantic films to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 02, 2024
Annayum Rasoolum streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar is about a taxi driver, Rasool, and a salesgirl, Anna.
Thanneer Mathan Dinangal streaming on Jio Cinema is about a man who has a crush on Keerthy.
Nandanam on Prime Video is about housemaid who falls in love with mistress's grandson.
Ohm Shanthi Oshaana streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar is about a young girl who dreams of marrying only for love.
Salt N' Pepper is about a foodie who receives an unknown call. Watch on Sun NXT.
Premam stars Sai Pallavi and Nivin Pauly. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Njan Gandharvan is a story about a young girl who falls in love with a demigod. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Namukku Parkkan Munthirithoppukal is about a father who fixes her wedding with his junior and drinking partner. Watch on YouTube.
Ennu Ninte Moideen on Disney Plus Hotstar stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu in main roles.
Mayaanadhi stars Tovino Thomas as a criminal on the run. Available to watch on Sun NXT.
