Top 10 best movies of 2024 Oscar winner Christopher Nolan on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024
Christopher Nolan is one of the most talented directors Hollywood has produced, he is known for his niche selection of movies.
The director recently released a much-deserved Oscar for his newest movie Oppenheimer which is available on Jio Cinema.
Nolan's debut film, ‘Following’, exhibits raw talent with its student film vibe with a nonlinear narrative. On Prime Video.
While ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ struggled to surpass its predecessor but effectively captures Batman's vulnerability. On Jio Cinema.
He reinvented the superhero genre with ‘Batman Begins’ with psychological depth, despite the criticism. On Jio Cinema.
‘Tenet’ was Nolan's action thriller that challenged viewers with its complex narrative and offered a unique cinematic experience. On Netflix.
‘Memento’ stands as Nolan's masterpiece, exploring existential themes through its gripping narrative. On Prime Video.
‘Inception’ a mind-bending heist film, captivated the audiences with its intricate dream world mechanics. On Jio Cinema.
‘Interstellar’ was a poignant space epic, that blended science fiction with emotional depth. On Jio Cinema.
‘The Dark Knight’ featured Heath Ledger's iconic performance as the Joker, elevating the movie with its moral and political themes. On Jio Cinema.
‘Dunkirk’, a war masterpiece, breaks genre clichés and delivers a tense yet hopeful narrative of survival. On Prime Video.
