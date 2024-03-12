Top 10 best movies of 2024 Oscar winner Christopher Nolan on OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024

Christopher Nolan is one of the most talented directors Hollywood has produced, he is known for his niche selection of movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The director recently released a much-deserved Oscar for his newest movie Oppenheimer which is available on Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nolan's debut film, ‘Following’, exhibits raw talent with its student film vibe with a nonlinear narrative. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

While ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ struggled to surpass its predecessor but effectively captures Batman's vulnerability. On Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He reinvented the superhero genre with ‘Batman Begins’ with psychological depth, despite the criticism. On Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

‘Tenet’ was Nolan's action thriller that challenged viewers with its complex narrative and offered a unique cinematic experience. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

‘Memento’ stands as Nolan's masterpiece, exploring existential themes through its gripping narrative. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

‘Inception’ a mind-bending heist film, captivated the audiences with its intricate dream world mechanics. On Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

‘Interstellar’ was a poignant space epic, that blended science fiction with emotional depth. On Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

‘The Dark Knight’ featured Heath Ledger's iconic performance as the Joker, elevating the movie with its moral and political themes. On Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

‘Dunkirk’, a war masterpiece, breaks genre clichés and delivers a tense yet hopeful narrative of survival. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 most loved films on Jio Cinema which are a must watch

 

 Find Out More