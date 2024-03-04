Top 10 best movies to beat Monday laziness on Netflix, Jio Cinema, and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024
Swades is a movie that motivates us to be proud of your country and fight for its betterment. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag shows the power of determination and overcoming challenges. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mission Mangal highlights teamwork and achieving the impossible through dedication. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Guru released in 2007 motivates us to chase dreams with courage and ambition. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chak De! India showcases the power of belief and fighting against all odds. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Udaan teaches us to raise our voices against injustice and fight for our rights. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rocket Singh highlights the importance of honesty and integrity in the corporate world. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
English Vinglish is a movie that tells us that learning and self-improvement can be done life-long. On JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wake Up Sid inspires us to find our passion and pursue our dreams. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s classic, Lagaan showcases the power of unity, and leadership while fighting for what you believe in. on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 highest-grossing movie sequels that broke previous records
Find Out More