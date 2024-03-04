Top 10 best movies to beat Monday laziness on Netflix, Jio Cinema, and other OTT

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024

Swades is a movie that motivates us to be proud of your country and fight for its betterment. On Netflix.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag shows the power of determination and overcoming challenges. On Prime Video.

Mission Mangal highlights teamwork and achieving the impossible through dedication. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Guru released in 2007 motivates us to chase dreams with courage and ambition. On Netflix.

Chak De! India showcases the power of belief and fighting against all odds. On Prime Video.

Udaan teaches us to raise our voices against injustice and fight for our rights. On Netflix.

Rocket Singh highlights the importance of honesty and integrity in the corporate world. On Prime Video.

English Vinglish is a movie that tells us that learning and self-improvement can be done life-long. On JioCinema.

Wake Up Sid inspires us to find our passion and pursue our dreams. On Netflix.

Aamir Khan’s classic, Lagaan showcases the power of unity, and leadership while fighting for what you believe in. on Netflix.

