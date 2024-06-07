Top 10 best mystery-thrillers web series to stream on Zee5 and other OTT
Nishant
| Jun 07, 2024
Inspector Rishi on Prime Video follows an Inspector and his two sub-inspectors investigating a series of bizarre murders in a small village.
Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie on Amazon Prime Video is a gripping thriller follows the investigation of a young woman's murder in a small town.
November Story on Disney+ Hotstar is a suspenseful drama where a daughter strives to prove her Alzheimer's-stricken father's innocence.
Auto Shankar on ZEE5 is based on the true story of notorious serial killer Auto Shankar, depicting his life and crimes in the 1980s in Chennai.
Undekhi on Sony LIV follows a lavish wedding in the jungles of Manali, a shocking murder takes place.
Oru Kodai Murder Mystery on ZEE5 is a whodunit where a student investigates a classmate's disappearance, uncovering dark secrets.
Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley on SonyLIV follows Charlie Chopra as she investigates a murder in Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh.
Code M on ZEE5 is the story of Military lawyer Major Monica Mehra investigating a case of an alleged encounter killing by the Indian Army.
Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega on Netflix is set in the small town of Jamtara, following a group of men who run a highly successful phishing scam
Murder in Agonda on Prime Video, a murder in a Goan village leads a forensic expert and her detective brother to uncover a web of lies and betrayal.
