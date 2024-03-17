Top 10 best Netflix limited series to watch right now
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024
The Queen's Gambit revolves around the rise of a chess prodigy battling addiction and sexism in this captivating series.
DAHMER, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a disturbing look at the Jeffrey Dahmer case, focusing on the victims' stories.
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities features eight unique tales of horror featuring Del Toro and his dark imagination.
Maid is a powerful and emotional drama following a young mother escaping abuse and fighting for a better life for her daughter.
Bodies, detectives from different eras investigate the same murder across centuries.
Transatlantic is a WWII drama that follows a group who risked everything to save artists from the Nazis.
Beef follows a road rage incident that explodes into a hilarious and dark quest for revenge between two unhappy people.
From Scratch is a beautiful love story, based on a true memoir that will touch your heart.
Boy Swallows Universe, a young boy's loyalty to his family leads him down a dangerous path in a coming-of-age crime story.
Fool Me Once, a web of lies and murder unfolds as a woman searches for the truth about her dead husband.
