Top 10 best old school Korean dramas that you can watch on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2024

Autumn in My Heart, childhood friends discover they were switched at birth and face a series of heartbreaking events as they navigate love. On Viki.

Winter Sonata follows a man and woman who reunite years after a tragic accident, rediscovering their first love. On YouTube.

Stairway to Heaven, childhood friends' love is tested by memory loss and family schemes, leading to a tragic romance. On Prime Video.

All In follows a gambler and a casino dealer who navigate love and ambition in the high-stakes world of gambling. On Kocowa.

Full House, a writer's house is sold to a famous actor, and they end up in a contract marriage. On Netflix.

Dae Jang Geum follows a palace servant who rises to become the first female royal physician in the Joseon Dynasty. On Viki.

Lovers in Paris, a young woman in Paris gets entangled with a wealthy businessman and his nephew, creating a love triangle. On Viki.

Goong is set in a modern monarchy, an ordinary girl is betrothed to the Crown Prince, sparking romance. On Viki.

Sandglass, three friends' lives are intertwined with South Korea's political upheavals, exploring themes of love and loyalty. On Prime Video.

My Name is Kim Sam-soon, a pastry chef in her thirties navigating love and career, finding romance with her restaurant boss. On Viki.

