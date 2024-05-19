Top 10 best OTT original movies to stream on Jio Cinema, Zee5 and other OTT
| May 19, 2024
Bob Biswas is an action thriller starring Abhishek Bachchan playing the role of an assassin facing a moral dilemma. On Zee5.
Amar Singh Chamkila is a biographical drama on musician Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. On Netflix.
Bloody Daddy, an ction thriller starring Shahid Kapoor as an NCB officer rescuing his son. On JioCinema.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is a legal drama with Manoj Bajpayee as lawyer PC Solanki, streaming on Zee5.
Bulbbul is a supernatural drama set in 1881 about a woman named Bulbbul in a village with mysterious deaths. On Netflix.
Gulmohar is a family drama about the Batra family's last party before their house is demolished, released on Disney+ Hotstar.
Silence... Can You Hear It? on Zee5 stars Manoj Bajpayee as ACP Avinash as a narcotics officer investigating a murder. On Zee5.
Ludo is a dark comedy that intertwines four stories about love and life, directed by Anurag Basu. On Netflix.
Raat Akeli Hai, a crime thriller with Nawazuddin Siddiqui as an investigator of a patriarch's murder. On Netflix.
Jaane Jaan is a mystery thriller based on Keigo Higashino's novel, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, streaming on Netflix.
